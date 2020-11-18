Iran has fired up advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges that it had installed underground at its Natanz site in the latest breach of its nuclear deal with major powers, a report by the UN atomic watchdog obtained by Reuters on Wednesday showed.

Natanz is Iran's main uranium-enrichment site and the one that US President Donald Trump recently asked for options on attacking, according to a source who confirmed aNew York Timesreport.

READ MORE:IAEA: Iran enriched uranium 12 times over limit set in 2015 deal

Breach of 2015 deal?

The deal states that Iran can only accumulate enriched uranium with first-generation IR-1 machines and that those are the only centrifuges it can operate at its underground plant at Natanz, apparently built to withstand aerial bombardment.

An International Atomic Energy Agency report last week showed Tehran had installed a cascade, an interlinked cluster, of advanced IR-2m machines underground at Natanz, having moved them from an above-ground plant where it was already enriching uranium with advanced centrifuges in breach of the deal.