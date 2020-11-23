German frigate Hamburg working under Operation Irini has illegally conducted an operation on a Turkish cargo vessel carrying humanitarian aid to war-torn Libya, about 200 kilometres off the Libyan coast.

Turkey said on Sunday that the Hamburg frigate, serving under Greek-commanded EU mission, conducted the illegal operation without informing the flag-carrier nation's authorities, as per international maritime law.

Ankara said the operation took place in international waters, south of the Morea Peninsula, making it an unlawful search.

'Biased' Irini operation

Turkish foreign ministry slammed the "biased" Irini operation, saying it ignores weapons heading to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar.

"The neutrality of Operation Irini, which the EU launched without consulting with the legitimate Libyan government, our country, or NATO, is currently under discussion," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said.

"This double-standard and illegal treatment applied to ships transporting from our country to Libya are never acceptable," he said.

"As we have mentioned many times before, the Irini operation is a biased operation. It is an operation that does not control the arms support to the putschist Haftar and is used arbitrarily to punish the legitimate Libyan government," he said.