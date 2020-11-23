November 23, 2020

Italy sees 630 new deaths, toll tops 50,000

Italy, the first European country to be hit by the global coronavirus pandemic, has passed the threshold of 50,000 deaths from Covid-19.

Most took place earlier this year, but around 15,000 deaths have been reported since the beginning of September.

The Health Ministry recorded 630 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 50,453. There were 22,930 new cases, to total more than 1.4 million.

Italy joins the United States, Brazil, India, Mexico, and the United Kingdom in passing the symbolic 50,000-death mark.

UK reports 15,450 new cases

The United Kingdom has reported 15,450 new cases, bringing the total over the past seven days to 40,504, a 23 percent drop compared with the previous seven-day period.

Government data also showed that 206 new Covid-19 deaths were reported. The seven-day total of 3,084 deaths was up by 6 percent.

The United Kingdom has the highest death toll from the virus in Europe.

Turkey reports over 6,700 Covid-19 patients

Turkey has registered 6,713 more coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released.

The new patients raised the overall count to 453,535.

As many as 3,254 patients also recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 377,891, while the death toll rose by 153 to reach 12,511.

More than 161,000 Covid-19 tests were done across the country, bringing the total to over 17.4 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 4,409.

France's new cases slow again before possible lockdown loosening

French has reported 501 news coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours.

France reported 4,452 new Covid-19 infections, the lowest daily tally since September 28, suggesting a second national lockdown is making its mark.

The lockdown, in place from October 30 and less stringent than the first one that ran from March 17 to May 11, has also helped lower hospitalisations, on a downward path again after peaking at 33,497 a week ago.

President Emmanuel Macron will give a speech to the nation on Tuesday when he may announce a relaxation of lockdown rules.

Spain to make coronavirus vaccination optional

Spain is unlikely to make vaccination against the coronavirus compulsory, at least initially, Health Ministry sources said.

Under Spanish law, vaccination is voluntary, although in some cases, such as an epidemic, the government could make it compulsory.

"There are instruments to make it so. But it is not the plan at the moment," one source said, while another said all vaccination was likely to remain optional.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday that Spain would begin a coronavirus vaccination programme in January, covering a substantial part of the population within six months.

At least 59 million infected by Covid-19 globally

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 59 million, tracking website Worldometers and Corona Tracker showed.

The death toll around the world stands at over 1,395,587 fatalities, with almost 41 million recoveries.

The United States has the highest number of total cases, followed by India and Brazil respectively.

GCC countries surpass 1 million cases

The six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have recorded more than 1 million cases of infection so far, according to a tally of data published by each government.

The tally in the energy producing region on Monday stood at 1,000,845 infections, with 9,160 deaths.

German states favour extending lockdown to boost Christmas prospects

Many of Germany's 16 federal states favour extending a partial shutdown meant to slow the spread of the virus and make family gatherings over Christmas possible, two state premiers said.

Germany, which is governed by a conservative-Social Democratic coalition, imposed a month-long "lockdown-lite" from November 2.

Infection numbers have plateaued since but not declined.

"The November shutdown has brought something, the (infection) numbers are subdued but they remain high," Manuela Schwesig, premier of the northern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, told Deutschlandfunk (DLF) radio.

"For this reason, many states believe that the November shutdown must continue, especially in the risk areas," the Social Democrat said.

Swiss report almost 10,000 new cases in three days

Virus infections rose by 9,751 since Friday, data from Swiss health authorities showed.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 300,352 and the death toll rose by 213 to 3,788, while 410 new hospitalisations kept pressure on the health care system.

EU regulator could approve Covid vaccines ‘late 2020, early 2021

Europe's medicines regulator said that it could approve the first vaccines late this year or early next, as it evaluates the most promising candidates.

The clarification came after EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said last week that the watchdog could give the green light for vaccines tested by Pfizer-BioNTech and by Moderna before the end of December.

"It is difficult to predict timelines for the authorisation of vaccines precisely at this stage, as the data are still coming in and the rolling reviews are currently ongoing," the European Medicines Agency said.

"Depending on how the evaluation progresses, EMA could indeed be in a position to conclude evaluation for the most advanced candidates towards the end of this year or the beginning of next."

The Amsterdam-based EMA is carrying out "rolling reviews" designed to speed up vaccine approval times on three candidates: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Oxford University-AstraZeneca.

Indonesia hits half-million virus cases

Indonesia reached a grim milestone in surpassing more than half a million cases, as average new daily infections hit a record and hospitals in the country's most populated province edged closer to capacity.

Indonesia now has 502,110 infections and 16,002 deaths, the highest numbers in Southeast Asia, having struggled to contain the spread since its first case in March.

Health experts say shortfalls in testing and contact tracing and a consistently high positivity rate - the infection rate per person tested - indicate the real numbers are likely to be significantly higher.

China tests millions after coronavirus flareups in 3 cities

Chinese authorities are testing millions of people, imposing lockdowns and shutting down schools after multiple locally transmitted cases were discovered in three cities across the country last week.

As temperatures drop, large-scale measures are being enacted in the cities of Tianjin, Shanghai, and Manzhouli, despite the low number of new cases compared to the United States and other countries that are seeing new waves of infections.