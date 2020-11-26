A powerful cyclonic storm hurtled into India's southeastern coast, uprooting trees and packing strong winds and rains as tens of thousands of people took refuge in shelters.

The centre of Nivar made landfall early Thursday near Puducherry with winds of up to 130 kph (81 mph).

One woman in Tamil Nadu died after a boundary wall collapsed following heavy rains late Wednesday, local media reported.

Initially classified as a "very severe cyclonic storm" as it swirled in the Bay of Bengal, Nivar weakened after landfall into a "severe cyclonic storm," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It is forecast to move north and further weaken over the next few hours, the weather bureau added.

The danger "is not over yet as some part of the cyclone is still over the sea though centre is over the land," the IMD tweeted.

The fierce winds uprooted trees and toppled electricity pylons while downpours lashed parts of the region, causing flash floods.

The Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu recorded nearly 244 mm (9.6 inches) of rain since Wednesday morning, with a severe weather warning for further thunderstorms in place for the state.

Thousands moved to shelters

Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar said late on Wednesday that around 175,000 people were moved to shelters across the state as local authorities declared a public holiday Wednesday and Thursday, shutting everything except emergency services.