Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Italy reports 19,350 new cases, 785 deaths

Italy has reported 785 deaths, up from 672 on Monday, and 19,350 new infections, compared with 16,377 the day before, the Health Ministry said.

The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 56,361 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain's. It has also registered 1.62 million cases to date.

UK reports 13,430 new cases, 603 deaths

Britain has reported 13,430 new cases and 603 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, both up on Monday's tallies, according to government data.

The nation has a total 1,643,086 cases and 59,051 fatalities.

Turkey reports 30,100 new cases

Turkey has registered 30,110 more infections, including 6,101 symptomatic cases, over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The new symptomatic cases raised the country's total count to 506,966.

As many as 4,593 patients recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 409,320, while the death toll rose by 190 to reach 13,936.

US government to meet vaccine makers, distributors next week

The US government has invited vaccine manufacturers, drug distributors and government officials to a "Covid-19 Vaccine Summit" next week, citing an invitation obtained by the news organization.

The meeting is scheduled for December 8 and will feature President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and private-sector executives, Stat News reported.

Palestine records 2,536 cases, 16 deaths

The Palestinian Health Ministry has recorded 16 new fatalities and 2,536 cases in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said on Tuesday seven deaths were recorded in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, while nine were in blockaded Gaza.

Tuesday's figures pushed total cases to 101,394, with 78,333 recoveries and 838 deaths.

France aiming for broader vaccination campaign in spring

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that France should be in a position to embark on a broader vaccination campaign between April and June next year, after initially targeting a much smaller group of people.

A first vaccination campaign starting towards the end of December or in January would be targeted at a smaller segment of the population, Macron told a news conference after meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

France's top health advisory body said on Monday it had recommended vaccinations should target retirement home residents and their staff first when doses reach the country.

Turkey's health minister wants vaccines available in December

Turkey plans to start administering vaccines this month, according to the country's health minister.

Fahrettin Koca told reporters at the parliament that at least 10 million vaccine doses would be procured in December, along with 20 million doses in January and another 10 million in February.

The minister said Turkey's science committee is preparing plans to start vaccinating health workers on December 11, while Phase-3 trials of the Chinese vaccine are still ongoing.

US ready for 'immediate mass shipment' of vaccines

The US Transportation Department has said it made preparations to enable the "immediate mass shipment" of vaccines and completed all necessary regulatory measures.

The department said US agencies have been coordinating with private sector companies that will carry vaccines from manufacturing facilities to distribution centres and inoculation points.

It added it has established "appropriate safety requirements for all potential hazards involved in shipping the vaccine, including standards for dry ice and lithium batteries used in cooling."

European regulator to decide December 29 on first virus vaccine

The European Medicines Agency has said it will convene a meeting on December 29 to decide if there is enough data about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for it to be approved, the regulator said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the EU medicines regulator said it had already begun a “rolling review” of the rival Moderna vaccine based on laboratory data previously submitted by the company and would now assess data on how well that vaccine triggers an immune response and whether it is safe enough for broad use across Europe.

The agency said that “if the data are robust enough to conclude on quality, safety and effectiveness,” then it could approve the Moderna vaccine at a meeting scheduled for January 12.

BioNTech, Pfizer ask EU to approve its Covid-19 vaccine

German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer say they have submitted an application for conditional approval of their coronavirus vaccine with the European Medicines Agency.

The two companies said Tuesday that the submission, which occurred Monday, completes the rolling review process they initiated with the agency on October 6.

The move comes a day after rival Moderna said it was asking US and European regulators to allow emergency use of its vaccine.

BioNTech said if the vaccine, currently named BNT162b2, is approved, its use in Europe could begin before the end of 2020.

The companies said last month that clinical trials with tens of thousands of participants showed the vaccine had an efficacy rate of 95%.

The success rate in particularly vulnerable older age groups was more than 94%, they said.

Concerns at Newcastle over virus outbreak at club

Newcastle reportedly closed its training facility and was carrying out mass testing for the coronavirus among its playing and backroom staff after an outbreak at the club.

The entire playing squad was asked to self-isolate on Monday, the Guardian newspaper reported Tuesday, and local media said the training ground was unlikely to open until Thursday at the earliest.

Newcastle’s next match in the Premier League is at Aston Villa on Friday.

A team must fulfill its schedule if at least 14 players are available to play, including those from the youth side, according to competition guidelines during the pandemic.

Neither Newcastle nor the Premier League have commented publicly on the situation.

Russia reports record 569 deaths, 26,402 new infections

Russia reported a record 569 deaths, bringing the official death toll to 40,464.

Authorities also reported 26,402 new infections in the last 24 hours, including 6,524 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national cumulative tally to 2,322,056.

Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive

Lewis Hamilton will miss the Sakhir Formula One Grand Prix after testing positive, the sport's governing body FIA said.

The Briton, who wrapped up a record-equalling seventh world title last month, was isolating according to local health guidelines in Bahrain, the FIA said.

"Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well," his Mercedes team said.

UK's Gove: I don't think vaccine passports needed for theatre, sports events

Senior British minister Michael Gove said it was important to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19, but he did not think people would need a vaccine passport to go to the theatre or to sports events.

In contrast, the minister in charge of vaccines, Nadhim Zadhawi, said that he expected people who refused the vaccine could find that they were refused entry to restaurants, bars, cinemas and sports venues.

Singapore, Hong Kong delay travel bubble to next year

An air travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong has been delayed until next year, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said on Tuesday, due to a spike in cases in Hong Kong.

Jakarta governor contracts virus as Indonesia infections spike

Anies Baswedan, the governor of the Indonesian capital Jakarta, said on Tuesday he had tested positive, as the world's fourth most populous country struggles to contain a spike in the number of infections.

The 51-year-old governor of Southeast Asia's biggest city is among a number of politicians and officials to contract the virus.