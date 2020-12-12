A new study conducted by research fellows from the University of Milan has found evidence of Covid-19 in a four-year-old boy’s throat secretions from the Milan area as early as the end of November 2019, months before the first identified coronavirus disease case in Italy and also earlier than the outbreak in Wuhan city, central China.

The study, led by scientists at the University of Milan, analysed oropharyngeal swabs collected from 39 patients between September 2019 and February 2020, with one testing positive.

The research was published earlier this week by the editorially independent medical journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Milan scientists identified the Covid-19 infection in a swab taken in early December 2019 from a 4-year-old boy, who lived near Milan and first developed a cough and rhinitis since November 21, 2019 and was sent to emergency on November 30 for shortness of breath and emesis. Later he was denied to have suffered from measles by his doctors.

It’s still unclear if he infected other family members, and he had had no history of traveling abroad.

Local media said that the testing can detect the virus RNA (Ribonucleic Acid) genome, which means the result is more accurate than that from other testings.

Virus spreading earlier than thought

The first Covid-19 outbreak was reported in Wuhan, China, in December last year – although Chinese authorities have admitted that there were cases dating back to November, raising doubt over the transparency of the official data made public.

The study in Italy provided additional evidence that the virus may have been spreading far earlier than initially thought, being present across Europe already in the autumn of 2019.

The study substantially changes previous evidence that reported the first official Italian case in late February 2020.