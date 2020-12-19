Australia's gruelling Sydney to Hobart yacht race has been called off for the first time in 76 years because of an escalating coronavirus outbreak.

"We are bitterly disappointed to cancel the race this year especially considering the plans and preparations we had put in place to have a Covid safe race," said Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) commodore Noel Cornish on Saturday.

"We were so well prepared to run the race and we're only six days from the start. This is the first time in 76 years that the race will not be conducted."

The decision to pull the plug came the same day authorities Tasmania, where the race finishes, on Saturday announced that anyone from the area, where many of the competitors are based, would be forced to undergo 14 days of quarantine upon arrival in the state.

New virus cluster

It came as a cluster of new coronavirus cases on the city's northern beaches grew to 38 and residents were ordered to stay at home until at least midnight on Wednesday except for essential reasons.

Government officials also pleaded with the rest of Sydney's more than five million residents to remain home as much as possible over the coming days.

Cornish said that with the advice unlikely to lift in the immediate future and the immense logistics involved in trying to reorganise a race with around 100 entrants, it was decided to cancel rather than postpone.