In a major milestone, the first train carrying goods from Turkey to China has reached its destination, Turkey’s transport and infrastructure minister said.

“Announcing Turkey’s power in logistics to the world from every city it passed through, the China Export Train is our victory in rail transport,” Adil Karaismailoglu wrote on Twitter.

The train set off from Istanbul on December 4 and covered a distance of 8,693 kilometres across Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, the Caspian Sea, and Kazakhstan to reach China’s Xi’an city.