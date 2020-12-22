Boba Fett has joined the "Star Wars" characters who are stepping out from the background and getting their own show.

Jon Favreau, creator of Disney's hit TV series "The Mandalorian," said on Monday that the "The Book of Boba Fett" will be a standalone spinoff series starring the clone bounty hunter previously best known for helping to capture Han Solo in the sci-fi saga.

Favreau told "Good Morning America" that the series, which was teased last week, will debut on theDisney+streaming service in December 2021.

"This is actually separate from 'The Mandalorian' season 3," Favreau said.

