Boba Fett to get own 'Star Wars' spinoff TV series
The creator of Disney's hit TV series, Jon Favreau, announces the "The Book of Boba Fett" will be a standalone spinoff series starring the clone bounty hunter.
Creator Jon Favreau (3rd L), President of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy (2nd R), executive producer Dave Filoni (C) pose with cast members (L-R) Ming-Na Wen, Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Werner Herzog at the premiere for the television series "The Mandalorian" in Los Angeles, California, US, November 13, 2019. / Reuters
December 22, 2020

Boba Fett has joined the "Star Wars" characters who are stepping out from the background and getting their own show.

Jon Favreau, creator of Disney's hit TV series "The Mandalorian," said on Monday that the "The Book of Boba Fett" will be a standalone spinoff series starring the clone bounty hunter previously best known for helping to capture Han Solo in the sci-fi saga.

Favreau told "Good Morning America" that the series, which was teased last week, will debut on theDisney+streaming service in December 2021.

"This is actually separate from 'The Mandalorian' season 3," Favreau said.

READ MORE: Delayed Star Wars movie 'Rogue Squadron' scheduled for 2023

Disney's huge hit

"The Mandalorian," which has proved a huge hit for Disney+, stars Pedro Pascal as a bounty hunter sent on a sensitive mission and features fan favorite Baby Yoda.

It is the first live-action TV series set in the galaxy far, far away that was first seen on screen in the1977 movie "Star Wars."

Favreau said "The Book of Boba Fett" was an addition to the slew of some 10 new "Star Wars"related TV showsand movies announced by Disney earlier this month.

He said the Boba Fett series was held back from that announcement because "we didn't want to spoil the surprise".

"The Book of Boba Fett" will be set in the same timeline as "The Mandalorian" — shortly after the events depicted in the 1983 movie "The Return of the Jedi," Favreau said.

READ MORE: Star Wars toy collection found in bin bags net $525,000 for UK couple

SOURCE:Reuters
