WORLD
3 MIN READ
India tractor rally looms as talks between farmers and Modi govt fail
Hundreds of thousands of farmers are planning to drive tractors through New Delhi on Republic Day, when PM Narendra Modi will join a parade of military forces.
India tractor rally looms as talks between farmers and Modi govt fail
Indian farmers listen to their leader as they continue to block highway leading to Delhi in protest against new farm laws, at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, India, on January 22, 2021. / AP
January 22, 2021

Indian farmers have rejected an offer by the government to defer three farm laws for one-and-half years, warning they would step up protests as they seek a complete repeal of the laws and a guarantee of minimum crop prices.

Farm leaders on Friday said hundreds of thousands of farmers from the neighbouring states including Haryana, Punjab, and western Uttar Pradesh will drive tractors through New Delhi on January 26, the Republic Day national holiday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join a military parade.

Although some former government officials have expressed concern that the protests could turn violent, the leaders said they would remain peaceful and urged the police to grant permission for the convoy to enter the capital.

READ MORE:India farm protesters damage over 1,500 telecom towers

Talks deadlocked

The 11th round of talks between government officials led by Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and 40 farm leaders earlier on Friday was inconclusive. 

Farmers stuck to their demands while the government urged them to consider its offer to hold discussions to address their concerns after deferring the laws.

"There is a sort of deadlock as the government repeated the offer of deferring the laws, which is not acceptable," Darshan Pal, one of the farm leaders told reporters after the meeting.

Modi's government has said that the laws introduced in September will unshackle farmers from the obligation of selling produce only at regulated wholesale markets.

But the farmers say the bills are designed to benefit private buyers.

Recommended

Tomar said the government was committed to the reforms.

"If (farm leaders) agree with our proposal, we can meet tomorrow," he said.

READ MORE: Indian government, farmers talks remain deadlocked

Two months of protests

Shiv Kumar Kakkar, a farmer leader, complained that police have been issuing threats to the farmers to call off their protest.

Hundreds of thousands of farmers have been camping on the outskirts of the national capital for nearly two months, blocking some of the roads connecting New Delhi with neighbouring states.

Supporting the farmers, the main opposition Congress party said on Friday that the government had shown "shocking insensitivity and arrogance" towards farmers and urged it to accept their demands.

READ MORE:Farmers in India on nationwide strike against new agricultural laws

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit