Malaysian police said they had questioned the founder of a dating application being probed for suspected exploitation for prostitution, after complaints about its claim that thousands of university students had signed up as "sugarbabies".

Police said on Thursday the unidentified 34-year-old man was detained for questioning in the capital Kuala Lumpur, after they had received at least 74 complaints against online dating service Sugarbook.

'Leader in luxury dating'

On its website, Sugarbook describes itself as an "industry leader in luxury dating", providing a platform "for modern relationships to form and grow".

"In our preliminary investigations, the suspect admitted to being the founder of the application Sugarbook," Selangor state criminal investigations chief Fadzil Ahmat told Reuters.

In a post that went viral last week, Sugarbook claimed that thousands of students from top private and public universities had joined the app as "sugarbabies".