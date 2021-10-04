Monday, October 4, 2021

Global virus deaths figures falls to lowest in 11 months

The weekly number of deaths worldwide has fallen to levels unseen for almost a year, according to a count on Monday based on official national figures.

The 53,245 deaths recorded worldwide between September 27 and October 3, an average of 7,606 each day, showed that the global pandemic continues the downward trend that began at the end of August, after a peak of around 10,000 deaths per day.

The new weekly death toll figure is the lowest recorded since October 31-November 6, 2020.

Over the last month the number of virus-related deaths has fallen by almost a quarter, as vaccination campaigns make progress.

EU regulator OKs Pfizer vaccine booster for 18 and older

The European Union’s drug regulator gave its backing Monday to administering booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people 18 and older.

The European Medicines Agency said the booster doses “may be considered at least 6 months after the second dose for people aged 18 years and older.”

The agency’s human medicines committee issued the recommendation after studying data for the Pfizer vaccine that showed a rise in antibody levels following boosters given around 6 months after the second dose in people from 18 to 55 years old.

The agency also said it supports giving a third dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccine to people with severely weakened immune systems at least 28 days after their second shot.

The agency said its decision came after studies showed that an extra dose of the vaccines increased people's ability to produce antibodies against the virus in organ transplant patients with weakened immune systems.

Vaccine mandate takes effect for NYC teachers, staff

Vaccination requirement for teachers and other staff members took effect in New York City's sprawling public school system Monday in a key test of the employee vaccination mandates now being rolled out across the country.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said 95% of the city's roughly 148,000 public school staffers had received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday morning, including 96% of teachers and 99% of principals.

Some 43,000 employees have gotten the shots since the mandate was announced Aug. 23, de Blasio said.

“Our parents need to know their kids will be safe," the mayor said. "They entrust us with their children. That’s what this mandate is all about. Every adult in our schools is now vaccinated, and that’s going to be the rule going forward.”

UK eases travel rules but upsets nations not on list

Simplified international travel rules took effect Monday in the UK, easing quarantine and testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers from more than 50 countries, and the Conservative government vowed it will seek to regularly expand the rules to more nations.

Still, the rules have sparked anger from many nations in the developing world, particularly India, which have been excluded from the list of countries whose vaccination programmes are accepted by UK authorities.

As part of the new regime, Britain eased entry requirements for fully vaccinated travelers from 18 countries, including Canada, Japan and the United Arab Emirates. It builds on a pilot phase with US and most European countries that began over the summer.

Under the new rules, Britain scrapped its traffic light system for international travel, which applied different rules to travellers from countries in three different categories of risk.

Now there are just two categories: a “red list,” which bars most non-essential travel, and the rest of the world.

But travellers from non-red list countries aren’t all treated equally.

Those who have been fully vaccinated with one of four authorised vaccines and have a certificate from a recognised public health agency are now allowed to enter the UK without a negative pre-departure PCR test and without being required to quarantine on arrival.

But travellers coming from countries whose vaccination programs aren't recognised by UK authorities will still be required to show a pre-departure test and quarantine for 10 days.

Most countries in Africa and South America, as well as major Asian nations such as China, India and Vietnam, don’t have vaccination programs that are authorized by the UK.

Venezuelans rely on the kindness of strangers to pay for treatment

Venezuelans are increasingly relying on friends and strangers to help pay for coronavirus treatment as hyperinflation and soaring health care fees make social media pleas and crowdfunding campaigns the only way to cover costs while infection rates rise.

Although Venezuelans have used such platforms for years to cover the cost of medical treatment and operations in the country, now in its seventh year of economic crisis, the onset of virus has dramatically increased the practice.

The state of Venezuela's already overloaded and crumbling public health system, in which hospitals often lack access to even water, has pushed many to use costly private centers. Meanwhile vaccination campaigns have been slow while drug prices increase as the country consolidates an informal dollarization.

Due to voracious inflation, most Venezuelans have no savings. Now families and friends of patients with the virus post weekly appeals for funds on Twitter and Facebook, often using an account loaned to them from someone abroad if asking in dollars.

'Get vaccinated', says Kremlin as Russia's daily cases hit highest in months

The Kremlin implored people to get vaccinated against the virus, calling it the only way to stop the virus' spread, as Russian authorities mulled reintroducing health restrictions to cope with daily cases rising to their highest levels since January.

Moscow may soon bring back incentives such as prize drawings for people to get vaccinated, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, as authorities struggle to contain a wave of cases and deaths. The 25,781 new infections reported nationwide on Monday was the most since Jan. 2.

"The vaccination rate, despite the complete preparedness of all infrastructure, leaves much to be desired," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Vaccine hesitancy has hampered Russia's inoculation drive. Russians often cite a general fear of new medical products and distrust of the authorities as their reason for refusing the vaccination.

Italian studies show that shots less effective in immunocompromised

Vaccines are less effective on people with weakened immune systems, three small Italian studies show, which the studies' researchers say highlight the need to deploy booster shots for this group of vulnerable people.

The studies show that, on average, 30% of immunocompromised patients do not develop immunity to the virus after vaccination.

The remaining 70% respond to the vaccine, especially after the second dose, but to a lesser extent than healthy people and with differences from group to group , the Bambino Gesu Hospital in Rome, which conducted the three small studies, said in a statement on Monday.

The studies were conducted among a group of 21 patients with primary immunodeficiency disease, 34 children and young adults undergoing heart and lung transplants, and 45 young people with liver and kidney transplants.

The results indicate the need to increase the level of protection of the most vulnerable with booster doses, the hospital said.

Thailand in talks with Merck for 200,000 courses of anti-virus pills

Thailand's government is in talks with US drugmaker Merck & Co to purchase 200,000 courses of the company's experimental antiviral pill for coronavirus treatment, a Thai official said.

Many Asian countries are scrambling to lock in supplies of the potential treatment early after they lagged behind Western nations in vaccine rollouts, hit by tight supplies.

South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia said they are all in talks to buy Merck's potential treatment, while the Philippines, which is running a trial on the pill, said it hopes its domestic study would allow access to the treatment.

They all declined to provide details on purchase negotiations.

Japan's new PM Kishida says virus fight 'top priority'

Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to combat the pandemic with fresh stimulus and fight income inequality after lawmakers voted him leader of the world's third-largest economy on Monday.

The soft-spoken 64-year-old from a Hiroshima political family made his first speech as premier hours after unveiling his cabinet, a mix of holdovers and newcomers.

"I'm determined to fulfill my duty with all my strength and all my heart," he said, calling measures to counter the virus "top priority".

"I will swiftly take economic measures to support those who have been considerably affected by the new coronavirus."

'We need vaccines now': African singers urge donations

Popular African singers Angelique Kidjo and Davido called on G20 leaders scheduled to meet later this month to urgently donate coronavirus vaccines to the continent.

In an open letter published by UNICEF, a group of influencers warned that only four percent of the continent's population are fully vaccinated while some wealthy countries have already met or exceeded 70 percent.

"This inequity is unjust and self-defeating. It leaves Africans, and the whole world, at the mercy of the virus. Unchecked, it can create new and more dangerous variants," the letter said.

"We cannot wait for promises to be fulfilled, we need vaccines NOW," said popular Beninese singer and activist Angelique Kidjo.

Virus deaths are declining almost everywhere except in Africa, where they are rising, the group said.