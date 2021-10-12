BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Apple likely to reduce iPhone 13 production – report
Due to a chip crunch by suppliers including Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments, the tech giant has said it may have to cut down production on the new iPhone.
Apple likely to reduce iPhone 13 production – report
People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus try out the latest iPhone 13 handsets at an Apple Store in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. / AP
October 12, 2021

Apple Inc is expected to cut down production of the iPhone 13 series by as many as 10 million units due to the global chip shortage, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Apple, which had projected to produce 90 million units of the new iPhone models by the end of this year, fell 1 percent to $140.08 in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

The company told its manufacturers that the number of units would be lower because the tech giant's chip suppliers including Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments are struggling to deliver components, the Bloomberg report said.

Recommended

Apple, Broadcom and Texas Instruments did not immediately respond to Reuters news agency's requests for comment.

The global chip shortage, including shortage of components and raw materials like substrates, has surmounted immense pressure on industries from automobiles to electronics, leading many automakers to even temporarily suspend production.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister