Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Indian home-grown shot wins WHO emergency use approval

The World Health Organization has granted approval for Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech's home-grown Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use listing, paving the way for it to be accepted as a valid vaccine in many poor countries.

The WHO tweeted that its technical advisory group had ruled that benefits of the shot, known as Covaxin, significantly outweighed the risks and that it met WHO standards for protection.

WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation also recommended Covaxin's use in two doses, with an interval of four weeks, in age groups 18 and above.

Germany experiencing 'massive' pandemic of unvaccinated

Germany has been experiencing a "massive" pandemic of the unvaccinated, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, calling for curbs targeting those not inoculated to tame a resurgence in cases.

The fourth wave is raging "with exceptional force", Spahn said.

"We are currently experiencing mainly a pandemic of the unvaccinated and it is massive," he added, warning that "in some regions in Germany intensive care beds are running out again."

UK records over 41,000 new cases

Britain has reported 41,299 new cases and 217 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

Italy reports over 5,000 new cases

Italy has reported 63 deaths, against 41 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,188 from 2,834.

Italy has registered 132,224 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.8 million cases to date.

Saudi Arabia approves Pfizer's vaccine for age group 5-11

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has said it gave its approval to use Pfizer's vaccine for those between five and eleven years of age.

The authority added in a statement its decision was "based on data provided by the company, which showed the vaccine met the special regulatory requirements".

World Economic Forum postpones China event

The World Economic Forum has said that it is postponing its event planned for later this month in the Chinese city of Tianjin due to the outbreak of cases in the country, where new locally transmitted cases hit a near three-month high.

"Regretfully, due to the circumstances around the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and recent cases in major cities and provinces in China, the Annual Meeting of the New Champions will be rescheduled," the WEF said in an email to participants.

Covid pandemic in Britain is not over, says UK official

The Covid-19 pandemic is not over in Britain and there are hard months to come as winter nears, England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam has said.

"The caution that people take or don't take in terms of interacting with each other: That is going to be a big determinant in what happens between now and the darkest months of the winter," he said.

Anti-vaccination protest blocks traffic in Ukrainian capital

Several hundred people blocked traffic in the centre of the Ukrainian capital Kiev in a protest against coronavirus restrictions and mandatory vaccinations, which the government introduced to curb new infections.

Vaccines have become mandatory for some state workers, and in "red" zone areas including Kiev, only vaccinated people or those with negative Covid test results are allowed into restaurants, gyms and on public transport.

Ukraine lagged behind other European countries in obtaining coronavirus vaccines this year and is now struggling to persuade a sceptical public to take them.