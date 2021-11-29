The EU's border agency is to deploy a plane 24-hours-a-day over the Channel coast to monitor migrant crossings.

France made the announcement on Sunday at a meeting of ministers responsible for immigration from France, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium convened in the northern French port of Calais.

EU border agency Frontex would deploy a surveillance plane "day and night to help the French, Dutch and Belgian police," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced.

The countries agreed to "strengthen our operational cooperation" in fighting gangs organising transit for groups of people to head over the narrow but treacherous sea lane separating France and England.

The meeting came four days after an unprecedented accident saw 27 people drown in Channel after their inflatable dinghy began losing air while crossing the strait in wintry temperatures.

"We cannot accept that any more people die," Darmanin said.

British talks

The main focus of Sunday's meeting had originally been expected to be talks between Darmanin and British counterpart Priti Patel.