Mohammad Taqi Bahar, considered one of Iran’s finest poets, described the country’s highest peak, Mount Damavand, as the “dome of the world”. The 20th century poet was, however, not just writing about a geographical landmark but describing the country’s status in the world from a nationalist perspective. Recorded in history books as the once-mighty and prosperous empire of Persia, Iran in its pinnacle of glory was indeed the dome of the world.

An aggressive expansionist policy saw the Persian empire grow in size and shape, subsuming different communities and ethnic groups within the larger Iranian people.

Today, this country is one of the political leaders of the region, undoubtedly dominating the Shia camp and one of the contenders for a leading role in the global Islamic world. The population of the country is 78.5 million, of which about 1.5-2 million are refugees from neighbouring Afghanistan.

The majority group of Iran — the Persians — constitutes about 61 percent of the population, and is mostly concentrated in central, southern and eastern regions of the country. Ethnically, they are Indo-Aryans and speak a new Persian language called Farsi.

Genetically close to the Persians are Tajiks, who speak a similar language and also descend from Indo-Europeans. In fact, the strip of landmass from the shores of the Persian Gulf to the Fergana Valley is home to a group more or less homogeneous in ethnicity.

Large Azeri minority

The largest ethnic minority in Iran are the Azerbaijanis. Every fifth inhabitant of Iran is an Azerbaijani. According to various estimates, about 17.5 million Azerbaijanis live in modern Iran, while in the most eponymous Caucasian country there are about 8 million. That is, two-thirds of Azerbaijanis live outside Azerbaijan.

But this does not mean that they are migrants or refugees. A large part of the region where the Iranian Azerbaijanis live now is close to present-day Azerbaijan, which was once part of the Persian empire. Administratively, Azerbaijanis completely dominate the regions of western and eastern Azerbaijan, Ardabil, Zanjan, and also make up more than half of the population in the provinces of Hamadan and Qazvin.

Azerbaijanis can rightfully be considered the indigenous people of Persia, since they have occupied an important position among the elite for many centuries of history. Their role can be compared with the position of Ukrainians in the Russian empire and the USSR. That is, there were periods of influence, but there was also discrimination.

The second senior-most Supreme Leader of the state after the Islamic Revolution of 1979 was the ethnic Azeri Ali Khamenei. He has held power in Tehran for 32 consecutive years. His power and position were comparable to that of Leonid Brezhnev, a Ukrainian who led the USSR for the second-longest term after Stalin18 years.

The ethnogenesis of the Azerbaijani people is complicated. Apart from their main Turkic nomad ancestry, they also constitute proto-Caucasian tribes and Iranian farmers. But in linguistic terms, they are closer to the Turks since their language is included in the Turkic group of the Altai language family and is very different from the Iranian group of the Indo-European language family.

Because of such paradoxical features, Azerbaijanis are considered a kindred people, both in Turkey and in Iran. In addition, under the rule of Tehran, the Azerbaijanis were significantly Iranised, in contrast to their Russian-Soviet compatriots.

The Kurd imbroglio

The third-largest ethnic group in Iran is the Kurds. They are a people with a peculiar history and an even more amazing present.

Their total number is about 40 million, about half of whom live in southeastern Turkey, about a quarter in northwestern Iran, 15 percent in northern Iraq, and every tenth Kurd is from Eastern Syria. In total, about 10 million Kurds live in Iran.

They constitute the majority in Iranian provinces like Kermanshah and Ilam. In addition, about half of the population of the North Khorasan region in the northeast of the country, near the border with Turkmenistan, are also Kurds.

The fact is that the Persian, Shah Abbas I, back in the 17th century, expelled militant Kurds to the northeastern border regions to protect the empire from the Turkmen. Also, Kurds live in about 20 percent of the territory of the West Azerbaijan province, mainly in the southern part of the region. The border between Iran and Turkey runs in these places.

For the record, Shah Abbas I also resettled a small group of Georgians in the city of Fereydunshehr, and now there is a local Georgian community there. They converted to Shia Islam, and speak a unique Georgian dialect called Fereidan.

The Iranian Kurds have distinct regional groupings — those living in the north are similar to Turkish Kurds, while their southern counterparts are more Iranian.

The Lura people live to the south of Iraq in the region led by the Kurdish Regional Government. Their number is about 5.5 million and they are often considered as a sub-ethnic group of the Kurds. Luras is in an absolute majority in the provinces of Lurestan, Boyirahmed and Bakhtiariya, as well as about a third in Khuzestan.

Balochi: less populated, but no less divided

Another stateless people of the Middle East — the Balochis — live in the southeast of Iran. It is a common nationality for a group of tribes that inhabit the border regions of Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan. In total, there are about 11 million Balochis. By Middle Eastern standards, this may seem small, but for comparison, it is twice as much as the population of all the Baltic countries combined.