On November 12 2021, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held a historic summit themed “Green Technologies and Smart Cities in the Digital Age” in Istanbul, where many crucial decisions were taken.

The decisions involved transforming the organization's structure and obtaining a road map on its common objectives within the scope of its 2040 vision document.

Following the summit, Yavuz Selim Kıran, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye, hosted think tanks representing member and observer countries of the Turkic bloc on December 10. They discussed a necessary intellectual framework for evaluating and developing these goals.

''The OTS has successfully passed the earlier phase of institutionalization, and now it is getting filled with content, more cooperation, and more integration,'' Tamas Peter Baranyi, Deputy Director for Strategy of Hungaria Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade, told TRT World during the December 10 program.

Historical context

According to Prof Dr Yasar Sari, Director of Ibn Haldun University Haydar Aliyev Eurasia Studies Research and Application Center, the interaction between the Turkic States has a history dating back to 1992, with the mutual support of Turkiye's former President Turgut Ozal and the then Prime Minister Suleyman Demirel.

The process of Summits of Turkic Speaking States was founded as a forum after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, with the participation of countries having a linguistic connection with Turkiye, i.e. Azerbaijan in the Southern Caucasus and Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia.

And with Turkiye’s initiatives in 1992, ten "Heads of State Summit of Turkic Speaking Countries" were held.

However, these summits were not held regularly until now. Moreover, the leaders of every country within today's organization would not participate in the past.

''At that time, a common understanding on the concept of Turk was not agreed as well... but after the summit that was held in Nakhchivan in 2009, the idea of transforming these meetings into a structure was put forward,'' Prof Sari told TRT World.

The Nakhchivan Agreement was signed among Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan to establish the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) to institutionalise the current process.

The aim was to benefit from the historical and cultural collections of the Turkic World and to develop multilateral cooperation among the Turkic-speaking states.

''It should not be forgotten that the main actor who came up with this idea was the former of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev,'' Prof Sari added while saying that the transformation processes of the Turkic states are clearly parallel to Nazarbayev's views.

''As the representative of Kazakhstan, I can say that this country tried and encouraged to create a forward-looking perspective on the creation of a platform that will unite the Turkic states,'' said Dr Sanat Kushkumbayev, Deputy Director of Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies Under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kushkumbayev also emphasised that the country under Nazarbayev adopted such a vision with the dissolution of the Soviet Union, which was followed by critical changes in the Eurasia region.

Nazarbayev defined the concept of Eurasia in a speech he gave at Moscow State University in 1994.

While explaining, he describes it by the thesis of common living space between the states, which is known as the Central Asian Turkic Republics.

With the encouragement of both Turkiye and Kazakhstan, Turkic Council came to the scene with an emphasis on language as a common belonging, idea and ground, marked by the Nakhchivan Agreement.

Mutual interests and issues

But why are the changes and decisions made in November 2021 important for this cooperation?