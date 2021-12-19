Over 29,000 people have been evacuated throughout Malaysia as the country faces some of its worst flooding in years.

Flood victims in eight states and territories were recorded on an official government website on Sunday, with over 13,000 of them in the central state of Pahang.

Nearly 10,000 people fled their homes in the country's richest state of Selangor – which surrounds the capital Kuala Lumpur – with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob expressing surprise at the strong flooding there.

"The amount of rain that fell in Selangor yesterday, what fell in one day would usually fall in one month," he told a press conference.

The premier also promised swift aid to flood victims as well as an initial allocation of $23.7million (100 million ringgit) to repair damaged houses and infrastructure.

While rainy weather has slowed nationwide, a government website showed water exceeding dangerous levels in six central and northeastern states in the afternoon.

