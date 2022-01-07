Covid-19 infections have continued to disrupt Africa Cup of Nations preparations.

Egypt cancelled training and delayed their departure to the tournament in Cameroon while Guinea were forced to leave three players behind at their training base in Rwanda.

Egypt’s coach Carlos Queiroz postponed the squad’s flight to Cameroon until Saturday following infections in the camp.

“Unprecedented times. The more the situation becomes difficult, the more we stay together and strong," Queiroz tweeted on Friday.

"Better we stand together and focus on what we need to do to meet the challenges. Dear friends and team mates, we all pray for your health, wishing fast recovery and return to our team.”

The Guinea Football Federation said on Friday that defender Mikael Dyrestam, a former Sweden international who switched allegiance to Guinea, was isolating in accordance with local Covid-19 protocols, together with goalkeeper coach Kemoko Camara, who also tested positive, while the rest of their delegation departed for Cameroon.

Striker Seydouba Soumah was already in isolation after testing positive.

Midfielder Morlaye Sylla would have to undergo a new PCR test on Friday and would be allowed to travel if he returned a negative result, the Guinea Football Federation added in a statement.