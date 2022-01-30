WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens protest Israeli policy of confiscating lands in Negev
Population of Palestinian Israelis in the Negev region is estimated at around 300,000 but they live on only 5 percent of their land. The rest, they say, was confiscated by Israel since 1948.
Dozens protest Israeli policy of confiscating lands in Negev
Israeli forces blocked the road in the occupied East Jerusalem's Han el Ahmer, preventing the protesters from marching. / AA
January 30, 2022

Dozens of Palestinian Israelis have staged a rally outside Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office in West Jerusalem to protest government policies against the community in Negev in southern Israel.

The demonstration on Sunday came as Bennett vowed to continue his government policy to remove Arab Bedouin communities from their area in Negev.

Hundreds of Palestinian Israelis demonstrated in the Negev in recent days in protest of the confiscation of their lands by the Jewish National Fund, an organisation that collects money from Jews around the world to seize Palestinian property.

The rally was organised by the Higher Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel, the highest representative body of the community in Israel.

Recommended

Sheikh Raed Salah, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Israel, and Palestinian Israeli lawmakers were among protesters, the Israeli army radio reported on Sunday.

READ MORE: Palestinian villages erased by the Jewish National Fund

READ MORE:Israeli police arrest dozens of Palestinian Israelis in Negev

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China