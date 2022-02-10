Russian figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva has turned up for her scheduled practice at the Beijing Olympics after Russian media reports that the 15-year-old had tested positive for a banned substance.

Valieva took to the ice just after 11am (0300 GMT) on Thursday and performed quadruple jumps in practice. Her coach Eteri Tutberidze also attended.

Valieva, who declined to answer media questions, was part of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) ensemble that won the figure skating team event on Monday, ahead of the United States and Japan.

The ceremony to present her and her teammates with their Olympic medals has been delayed since then for unexplained legal reasons.

Russian media reported on Wednesday that Valieva had returned a positive test, with newspapers RBC and Kommersant naming the drug as Trimetazidine.

The ROC declined to comment on the reports.

Legal issue