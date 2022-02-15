A 60-year-old daily wage labourer from India’s southern state Kerala has been making waves online after becoming a newly minted model for a local brand.

A photo of Mammikka, captured by photographer Shareek Vayalil went viral for the labourer’s resemblance to actor and music composer Vinayakan.

Mammikka then traded in his faded lungi and shirt for a suit and sunglasses, representing a wedding suit company owned by Vayajil.

A makeover video of Mammikka’s has been watched by thousands of people on Instagram, supporting the labourer for his new role.

