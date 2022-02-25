A team of scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems (MPI-IS) have constructed “a robust, soft, low-cost, vision-based, thumb-sized 3D haptic sensor named Insight.” The soft haptic sensor uses computer vision and a deep neural network “to accurately estimate where objects come into contact with the sensor and how large the applied forces are.”

This is a significant development – robots will one day will be able to “feel” their environment as accurately as humans and animals. A news release heralds the fingertip sensor as very sensitive, robust and high resolution, just like its natural counterpart.

The scientists describe the thumb-shaped sensor in a paper published in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence: “Constructed around an internal monocular camera, the sensor has only a single layer of elastomer over-molded on a stiff frame to guarantee sensitivity, robustness, and soft contact.”

The single layer of elastomer is replaceable, while the lightweight stiff skeleton holds up the structure like a bone would if the thumb were human. Because the elastomer is mixed with dark but reflective aluminium flakes, the opaque grey shell does not let any light in.

Inside the robotic finger is a tiny 160-degree fish-eye camera that records images in colour illuminated by a ring of LEDs. When any object touches the sensor’s shell, the colour pattern inside the sensor detected by the camera changes. The camera records images multiple times per second and transmits this data to a deep neural network.

The algorithm is sensitive enough to identify even the smallest change in light in each pixel. The trained machine-learning model can notice “exactly where exactly the finger is contacting an object, determine how strong the forces are and indicate the force direction” in milliseconds.

The model, according to the researchers, interprets a force map: “it provides a force vector for every point in the three-dimensional fingertip.”

The researchers have prepared a video to demonstrate how the haptic finger and its precise sensor works.

“We achieved this excellent sensing performance through the innovative mechanical design of the shell, the tailored imaging system inside, automatic data collection, and cutting-edge deep learning,” says Georg Martius, Max Planck Research Group Leader at MPI-IS, where he heads the Autonomous Learning Group.