Türkiye will implement all provisions of the Montreux Convention in a transparent manner as the situation in Ukraine constitutes a “war,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

The Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits will potentially be closed to Russian warships under conditions, which "constitute a war".

"Under these conditions, we will of course apply the Montreux Convention. In case of a war in which Türkiye is not a party, Türkiye can shut down the straits for countries that are involved in war. Article 19 of the Montreux Convention is explicit," Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu also underlined the exception highlighted in the convention, saying Türkiye did not have a say in the return of warships of warring states back to their ports or naval bases in home countries.

Stressing that the process should be transparent, Cavusoglu said Russian vessels bound to the bases in the Black Sea were currently present in the Mediterranean.

"Of course, there should not be any exploitation here. I mean, (these vessels) should not be involved in the war…We will implement all the provisions of Montreux in this way, in a transparent manner," he said.

