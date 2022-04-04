The United States is responsible for the pause in talks between Tehran and world powers in Vienna aimed at reviving their 2015 nuclear deal, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson has said.

"America is responsible for the halt of these talks ... a deal is very much within reach," Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference on Monday.

"Washington should make political decision for the deal's revival," he said, adding that Tehran would "not wait forever".

The US State Department said on Thursday that a small number of outstanding issues remain in the nuclear talks, adding that the onus was on Tehran to make those decisions.

Iran has said that there are still outstanding issues, including Washington removing a foreign terrorist organisation (FTO) designation against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

