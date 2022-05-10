The death sentence of Swedish-Iranian national Ahmadreza Djalali is on the agenda and will be carried out, Iran's judiciary spokesperson Zabihollah Khodaian said.

"Djalali has been sentenced to death on several charges and the verdict is final. The sentence will be carried out," the spokesperson said, without saying when it would take place.

Last week, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported that Djalali was sentenced to death on charges of spying for Israel and he would be executed by May 21. He was arrested in 2016.

Sweden-Iran relations tensed

Relations between Sweden and Iran have been tense since Sweden detained and put on trial former Iranian official Hamid Noury on charges of war crimes for the mass execution and torture of political prisoners at an Iranian prison in the 1980s.