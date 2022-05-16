At least 40 people, many of them civilian volunteers with the army, have been killed in suspected militant attacks in Burkina Faso.

In the northern region of Sahel, around 25 people were killed in two assaults on Saturday, including 13 members of Volunteers for the Defence of the Fatherland (VDF), a leader of the force said on Monday.

In Kompienga, near Burkina's southeastern border with Togo and Benin, about 15 civilians were killed on Saturday when their convoy was attacked while under escort, a security source in the region said.

A local inhabitant said three VDP members also died in this attack, and called for help for the wounded, which he said numbered nearly a dozen.

In another raid overnight Saturday, assailants carried out a coordinated attack on police and gendarmes' posts in Faramana, near the frontier with Mali, causing two wounded, a security source said.

One of the poorest countries in the world, Burkina Faso has been battered by militant raids since 2015, when insurgents began mounting cross-border attacks from Mali.

More than 2,000 people have died and almost two million fled their homes.

