A beloved titan of Turkish cinema, Fahrettin Cureklibatir, known to his fans as Cuneyt Arkin, passed away at the age of 84 in Istanbul, Türkiye on June 28. Reports say it was due to a heart attack he suffered at home.

Arkin was a prolific actor who acted in close to 300 films spanning multiple genres. In the Malkocoglu series in the late 1960s-early 1970s, he represented an Akinci member of the Ottoman army, as well as a peasant that helps him, in a double role.

His historical adventure roles were not limited to Malkocoglu; in the 1970s he acted in Battal Gazi films as a Turkish hero single handedly fighting against, and besting, the Byzantine Empire. These films showed off his horse-riding and acrobatic skills that he picked up while helping out with the Medrano circus that stopped by Istanbul.

A brave actor who did his own stunts riding horses and jumping off cliffs, or delivering karate chops and flying kicks to evil enemies, Arkin also acted as a romantic lead in many films thanks to his matinee idol looks, compared to popular actors of the era, especially Alain Delon, with a dash of Burt Lancaster or Marcello Mastroianni thrown in for good measure.

Poet Cemal Sureya called him ‘Superman of the Silk Road’. Sureya met him when Arkin was a young student in Eskisehir, and their friendship continued while Arkin was still a medical student in Istanbul.

Arkin wrote on his website that the total running time of all the films and TV series he has been in would add up to about five years. “That means I have worked for five years and sat around for 25. This is a useless waste of time; something that upsets one’s nervous system, one’s soul. I was able to use this waste of time very well, by reading, writing, talking instead of shooting films. Yet I made some films that did not fit me in all this haste,” he explained.

“I shot films in seven, eight days. I was the director, the screenwriter, and the actor at once. Of course that took a lot from me. When I started writing poems and stories, I had friends. Such as Cemal Sureya, Turgut Uyar. I always viewed them as heroes, as brave souls. Because they persevered until they earned their living from their pens. I think I may have taken it easy. But was I aware of this? No. Because I wasn’t given the time or opportunity to become aware.”