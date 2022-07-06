POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Strikingly long-eared child goat takes Pakistan by storm
Simba, which has garnered both local and international media attention, also won a beauty contest.
Strikingly long-eared child goat takes Pakistan by storm
Breeder Mohammad Hasan Narejo plans to raise Simba as a stud to promote the image of Pakistan as a top goat breeding nation. / AFP
July 6, 2022

A child goat with extraordinarily long ears has become something of a media star in Pakistan, with its owner claiming a world record that may or may not exist.

Simba is now living a pampered existence in Karachi, where he was born last month with ears that were strikingly long — and have grown further to reach 54 centimetres.

Breeder Mohammad Hasan Narejo says he has approached Guinness World Records to see if his charge can be included as the Greatest Of All Time, although a category for "longest-eared goat" does not currently appear on the organisation's website.

"Within 10 to 12 days of his birth he was already appearing in all the national and international media — and won a beauty contest," a proud Narejo says.

"Within 30 days he became so popular that even a famous personality might take 25 to 30 years to achieve this level of fame."

Warding off the 'evil eye'

Simba's ears are so long that Narejo has to fold them over his back to stop the little bleater from standing on them.

Recommended

He has also designed a harness so that Simba can carry the lengthy lugholes around his neck.

Narejo is wary of the attention Simba has attracted — including from rival breeders — and has resorted to prayer and tradition to try to fend off any ill will.

"We recite Quranic verses and blow on him to cast away the evil eye," Narejo said.

"Following a long tradition we inherited from our elders, we have fastened a black thread around him that is fortified with Quranic verses."

Narejo plans to raise Simba as a stud to promote the image of Pakistan as a top goat breeding nation.

"Simba's Pakistan name must roam the whole world," he said.

READ MORE: Australian bees under lockdown after potentially destructive pest detected

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback