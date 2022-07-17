Washington "has once again resorted to the failed policy of Iran-phobia, trying to create tensions and crises in the region", Tehran has said.

Sunday's statement by Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani came a day after US President Joe Biden ended his tour to the Middle East, during which he visited Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Biden vowed on Saturday that the United States would not "tolerate efforts by any country to dominate another in the region through military buildups, incursions, and/or threats", in a transparent reference to Iran.

Biden's first Middle East visit came just a few days before a trilateral meeting between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tehran on July 19.

Biden, in a speech in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah at a summit that brought together the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council as well as Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, assured Arab leaders that Washington would remain fully engaged in the Middle East.

"We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran," Biden said.

'False allegations'

Following the meeting, a joint statement committed the leaders to "preserve regional security and stability", underscoring diplomatic efforts to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.