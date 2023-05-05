Far-right Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan, who burned a copy of the Quran earlier this year, has been reportedly arrested in absentia in Sweden.

The Malmo Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for Paludan on suspicion of "several crimes," Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported.

Paludan has been investigated a couple of months ago for "incitement against a group of people, insult and gross assault against an official," it said.

He said he wants to testify virtually from Denmark with the help of Danish police.

READ MORE: Türkiye summons Swedish envoy over permission to burn Quran in Stockholm

'Deeply disrespectful'

Earlier this year, Turkish prosecutors launched an investigation into anti-Muslim Danish and Dutch politicians on charges of inciting public enmity and insulting religious values.