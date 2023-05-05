WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sweden arrests in absentia Rasmus Paludan who burned Quran copy
An arrest warrant has been issued for the far-right Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan, according to Swedish media.
Sweden arrests in absentia Rasmus Paludan who burned Quran copy
Anti-Muslim extremist Rasmus Paludan engaged in sex chats with minors.  / Photo: AFP
May 5, 2023

Far-right Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan, who burned a copy of the Quran earlier this year, has been reportedly arrested in absentia in Sweden.

The Malmo Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for Paludan on suspicion of "several crimes," Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported.

Paludan has been investigated a couple of months ago for "incitement against a group of people, insult and gross assault against an official," it said.

He said he wants to testify virtually from Denmark with the help of Danish police.

READ MORE: Türkiye summons Swedish envoy over permission to burn Quran in Stockholm

'Deeply disrespectful'

Earlier this year, Turkish prosecutors launched an investigation into anti-Muslim Danish and Dutch politicians on charges of inciting public enmity and insulting religious values.

Recommended

The move came after Danish-Swedish extremist Rasmus Paludan burned copies of the Quran on two separate occasions, first outside the Turkish Embassy in Sweden and then later in front of a mosque in Denmark.

Paludan also said he would burn the Muslim holy book every Friday until Sweden is admitted to the NATO alliance.

Global condemnations have poured in over the Quran burning, with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson condemning Paludan’s actions as "deeply disrespectful."

The provocations drew protests and outrage across the Islamic world, with Türkiye questioning how police permitted the protests and took no action to stop them, instead claiming the desecration fell under "freedom of speech."

Türkiye called Paludan an "Islam-hating charlatan" and strongly condemned the permission given by the authorities for the provocative act, which it said, "clearly constitutes a hate crime."

RelatedErdogan: Islamophobia continues to spread like plague in the West
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine