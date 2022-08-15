China has announced fresh military drills around Taiwan, as a delegation of visiting United States lawmakers met the island's leader after a similar trip by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi heightened fears of conflict.

Additional joint drills in the seas and skies surrounding Taiwan were announced by the People’s Liberation Army on Monday, the Defense Ministry and its Eastern Theater Command said in a statement.

The five-member congressional delegation – led by Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts – met with President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday, according to Washington's de facto embassy.

"The delegation had an opportunity to exchange views with Taiwan counterparts on a wide range of issues of importance to both the United States and Taiwan," it said.

The bipartisan trip sparked a caustic response from Beijing, which said it had carried out "combat readiness patrol and combat drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan island" on Monday.

"This is a solemn deterrent against the US and Taiwan for continuing to play political tricks and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Shi Yi, spokesman for the Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command, said in a statement, promising to "resolutely defend national sovereignty".

Taiwan's government has accused Beijing of using Pelosi's visit as an excuse to kickstart drills that would allow it to rehearse for an invasion.

READ MORE:US lawmakers visit Taiwan following Pelosi trip that angered China

'Firm and forcefully measures'