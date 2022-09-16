The Association of Banks in Lebanon has announced the closure of all banks' branches across Lebanon for three days after a series of depositors' hold-ups demanding withdrawal of their savings.

The association said on Friday that the closure comes to protest the incidents by the depositors and the attacks that happened against the bank employees.

According to official statements, six incidents of hold-ups by depositors took place on Friday in different banks in Beirut.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi called for an emergency meeting to discuss the measures that can be taken to address the banks' storming incidents.

Lebanon has witnessed repeated incidents in the bank following their refusal to give clients their money in US dollars.

Friday’s raids were the most in a single day, and raised the possibility that more desperate depositors would try to extract their money by force.

The break-ins reflect public anger at the banks’ strict informal controls on cash withdrawals, a byproduct of the financial crisis.

