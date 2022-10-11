POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Kenyan marathon runner Kangogo suspended after doping test
Mark Kangogo, 33, has been provisionally suspended after tests showed the presence of two prohibited substances in his system.
Kenyan marathon runner Kangogo suspended after doping test
Kangogo, 33, won the prestigious Sierre-Zinal trail mountain race in Switzerland in August, considered one of the season's toughest trail events, becoming the first African runner to do so.
October 11, 2022

Kenyan marathon and mountain racer Mark Kangogo has become the latest distance runner from the country to be sanctioned by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for allegedly breaching its anti-doping rules.

The AIU said in a statement on Tuesday that Kangogo had been provisionally suspended after tests showed the presence of two prohibited substances in his system, Norandrosterone and Triamcinolone acetonide.

Kangogo's suspension is the latest in a saga that is again threatening to undermine Kenya's athletics reputation.

So far this year, 21 Kenyan athletes, mostly marathon runners, have now been sanctioned for alleged doping.

On Monday, fellow Kenyan marathon runner Philemon Kacheran was banned for three years by the AIU for testing positive for excessive levels of testosterone.

READ MORE: Russian Olympic skater practises in shadow of doping test controversy

Provisional suspension

Recommended

Under a provisional suspension, an athlete is temporarily barred from participating in any athletics competition before a final decision is made at a hearing conducted under World Athletics anti-doping rules, according to the AIU.

Kangogo, 33, won the prestigious Sierre-Zinal trail mountain race in Switzerland in August, considered one of the season's toughest trail events, becoming the first African runner to do so.

It was his first attempt at mountain racing and he finished the 31km climb in a time of 2:27.31.

He achieved a personal best time of 2:12.12 in the Luxembourg Marathon in 2018.

In 2016, the country was placed in the top category of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) compliance watch list.

READ MORE: France police raid Bahrain team at Tour de France over doping probe

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president