Football fans in Qatar hit back at Germany by holding pictures of former Germany player Mesut Ozil who faced discrimination in the country's national football team.

A group of fans on Sunday held copies of a hand-drawn sketch of Ozil, while others showed pictures of him in action for Germany.

The display was apparently in response to Germany questionable treatment of Ozil, the former player who quit the national team after becoming a target of racist abuse and a scapegoat for Germany’s early World Cup exit in 2018.

Fans also protests German players' behaviour when they covered their mouths to protest against FIFA following the governing body’s clampdown on political symbol messages.

