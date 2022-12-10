Political leaders, sports stars and celebrities have taken to social media to congratulate Morocco for their World Cup quarter-final win over Portugal, making them the first African and Arab team to reach the semi-finals of the football tournament.

Here are some of the reactions.

Confederation of African Football

"CONTINENTAL HISTORY!... What an achievement by the Atlas Lions," it said in a tweet.

Türkiye

"I congratulate from the bottom of my heart the Moroccan national team, which is the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup," said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "I also congratulate all our Moroccan brothers for this achievement."

First Lady Emine Erdogan said: "We are all proud that an African team has made it to the semi-finals for the first time in the World Cup history. I share the excitement of the brotherly Moroccan people and wish them success."

US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted congratulations to "the Atlas lions on their win today".

Chad

"Historic and extraordinary! The qualification of the Atlas Lions for the semi-final of the 2022 world is that of all Africa. Full support to the representatives of Africa for the grand finale. Africa world champion, yes it is possible inchallah!" President Mahamat Idriss Deby said.

READ MORE:Morocco top Portugal to become first ever African World Cup semi-finalists

Qatar

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani congratulated Moroccans for their victory and was seem sporting a Moroccan flag in the stadium.

Bahrain

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa congratulated Moroccan King Mohammed VI on a "great international historic achievement", according to state media.

UAE

Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashed tweeted: "No voice is louder than Morocco's in the World Cup!"

Iraq

"We share the joy of our brothers," tweeted Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani

Palestine