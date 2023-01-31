Funerals were held across the northwestern province of Pakistan for those killed in a suicide attack at a mosque in Peshawar city, as the death toll rose to 100 and search operations ended.

Between 300 and 400 policemen had gathered for afternoon prayers at a mosque in police headquarters compound on Monday when an entire wall and most of the roof were blown out, showering rubble on officers.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's government declared a day of mourning across the province on Tuesday.

“The Provincial Government with a deep sense of grief and sorrow announces Tuesday as a day of mourning throughout the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” said a notification.

“The National Flag of Pakistan shall fly at half-mast throughout the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," it added.

On Tuesday evening rescuers ended a marathon operation which saw them pry survivors and corpses out of the wreck of the mosque, rushing those who could be saved to hospitals.

Low-level militancy, often targeting security checkpoints, has been steadily rising in the areas near Peshawar that border Afghanistan where Taliban seized control of Kabul in August 2021.

According to the initial investigations, he further said, 10-12 kilograms of explosive material was used in the bombing.

The attack raised alarm among officials over a major security breach at a time when the Pakistani Taliban, the main anti-government militant group, has stepped up attacks, particularly targeting the police and the military.