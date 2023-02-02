Australia's central bank has announced it will erase the British monarch from its banknotes, replacing the late Queen Elizabeth II's image on its $5 note with a design honouring Indigenous culture.

The decision to leave the late queen's successor Charles III off the $5 note means no Britain-based monarch will remain on Australia's paper currency — a move hailed by the nation's republican movement, which noted Indigenous people predated British settlement by 65,000 years.

"The other side of the $5 banknote will continue to feature the Australian parliament," the bank said in a statement.

The $5 bill is Australia's only bank note to feature the monarch.

The bank said the decision followed consultation with the government, which supported the change.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers weighed in on the decision, saying the change was an "opportunity to strike a good balance."

"The monarch will still be on the coins, but the $5 note will say more about our history and our heritage and our country, and I see that as a good thing," he told reporters in Melbourne.