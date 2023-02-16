POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Teenage girl found alive, rescued on 11th day after Türkiye earthquakes
Seventeen-year-old Aleyna Olmez, was taken out from a destroyed building in quake-hit Kahramanmaras province, 248 hours after the country's worst disaster in a century.
Teenage girl found alive, rescued on 11th day after Türkiye earthquakes
Rescuers found Aleyna Olmez, 17, alive under the rubble in the Dulkadiroglu district of Kahramanmaras province. / AA
February 16, 2023

A teenage girl was pulled from the debris of a collapsed building 248 hours after twin earthquakes hit southeastern Türkiye as hopes of finding more survivors fade.

Rescuers found Aleyna Olmez, 17, alive under the rubble in the Dulkadiroglu district of Kahramanmaras province.

She was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Speaking to Anadolu, Hacer Atlas, a member of the search and rescue team, who saved the young quake victim, said that they reached Olmez after long and tiring efforts.

Atlas said: "First we held her hand, then we pulled her out. She is in very good condition, and she can communicate. I hope we will continue to receive good news about her."

READ MORE:Live updates: Over 8,000 pulled alive since last week quakes - Erdogan

Recommended

At least 36,187 people were killed by the two strong earthquakes that jolted southeastern Türkiye last week, the country's disaster agency said on Thursday.

The February 6 magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

READ MORE: Quake survivors wait amid rubble, to search or say goodbye

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
South Korea asks Trump to act as 'peacemaker' with North Korea
Venezuela urges UN support against US 'military threat'
UN sanctions on Iran to be reimposed after Russia and China bid fails