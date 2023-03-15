Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu has told his US counterpart Lloyd Austin that the flight of US drones off the coast of Crimea are "provocative in nature" and creates "preconditions for the escalation of the situation in the Black Sea area."

"The main focus was an exchange of views on the causes and consequences of the March 14 incident involving a US UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] crash in the Black Sea," said a statement by the Russian Defence Ministry issued following a phone call between Shoygu and Austin.

Shoygu said the drone crash was caused the US actions of "non-compliance with the flight restriction zone declared by the Russian Federation" established in connection with Moscow’s "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"Russia is not interested in such a development of events, but it will continue to respond proportionately to all provocations."

1945 GMT —Canada to send ammunition, missiles to support Ukraine

Canada will send about 8,000 rounds of artillery ammunition and a dozen air defence missiles as part of Ottawa's latest military aide to Kiev, the Canadian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Canada will also provide Ukraine with more than 1,800 rounds of training ammunition for Leopard 1 battle tanks donated by Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government, one of Ukraine's most vocal international supporters, has committed over $730 million in military aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russian offensive last year.

Canada has already announced it is donating eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks, which are expected to be in Ukraine in the coming weeks, the ministry said.

1431 GMT — No conflict between Russia and US: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were no contacts between Russia and the US at the highest level following Tuesday's incident involving a US drone in the Black Sea.

Commenting at a press briefing in Moscow on Pentagon's accusations of Russia's "unsafe interception" of a US MQ-9 Reaper drone, Peskov said each country "will defend its interests."

Peskov called "strange" a question asking whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed on the incident.

"Do you imagine that the head of state, the supreme commander-in-chief, has not been informed about the incident? Of course, this is impossible, of course, he was briefed," he said.

1425 GMT — US drone wreckage has to be retrieved: Russian official

Moscow will work to retrieve the wreckage of an American drone that crashed over the Black Sea after Washington said it collided with a Russian fighter jet, a top official said.

"I don't know whether we'll be able to retrieve it or not but it has to be done. And we will certainly work on it," Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in televised remarks.

"I am hoping for success of course."

The head of Russia's SVR intelligence service, Sergei Naryshkin, said the country has "technical" capabilities to retrieve the drone.

1229 GMT — Denmark sets up $1B fund to aid Ukraine

The Danish government has announced to set up of a relief fund of 7 billion Danish crowns ($1.01 billion) to assist Ukraine with its military, civil and business needs for this year, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told reporters in a press conference.

The Ukraine fund, established with the support of parliamentary parties, will give 5.4 billion crowns for military aid, 1.2 billion crowns toward civilian aid and 0.4 billion crowns for business initiatives.

The Ukraine fund was endorsed by 159 of 179 members of Parliament – and opposed by the parliamentary parties: Unity List and Alternatives.

0709 GMT — Russia calls on US to halt 'hostile' flights after collision

Russia's ambassador to the United States has called on Washington to stop "hostile" flights near his country's border, after an American drone was intercepted by Russian fighters over the Black Sea.

"We assume that the United States will refrain from further speculation in the media and stop flights near Russian borders," ambassador Anatoly Antonov wrote on Telegram. "We consider any action with the use of US weaponry as openly hostile."

A Russian fighter jet on Tuesday dumped fuel on an American drone over the Black Sea and then collided with it, causing the drone to crash, the US military said, slamming the manoeuvre as "reckless".

0700 GMT — German arms industry seeks clarity on Ukraine weapons orders

Germany's defence industry has said it stands ready to ramp up its output, including the kinds of arms and ammunition needed by Ukraine, but needs clarity about what governments want before investing in further production capacity.