Brazil's triple Formula One champion Nelson Piquet must pay $953,050 (5 million Brazilian Reals) in moral damages for racist and homophobic comments against Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, a Brazilian court has ruled.

In his decision, Judge Pedro Matos de Arrudo said on Friday that the amount of compensation was given "in the sense that one should not only appreciate the reparative function of civil liability but also (and perhaps mainly) the punitive function so that, as a society, we can someday be free from the pernicious acts that are racism and homophobia".

In an interview in November 2021, Piquet used a racial slur referring to the seven-time world champion, when commenting on Hamilton's British Grand Prix crash with Max Verstappen.

'Archaic mindsets'

Hamilton called for action to change "archaic mindsets" after footage of the interview surfaced on social media last June.