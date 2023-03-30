UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has lauded the leadership of the Turkish government and First Lady Emine Erdogan in combatting global waste, which he said is "making a mess of our world."

"Humanity is treating our planet like a garbage dump. We are trashing our only home. We’re spewing a torrent of waste and pollution that is affecting our environment, our economies, and our health," Guterres told the UN General Assembly as it commemorated the first Zero Waste Day on Thursday, part of an initiative led by the Turkish first lady.

"I want to recognise and salute the leadership of the government of Türkiye and First Lady Emine Erdogan on this vital issue," added the UN chief.

In 2017, under the auspices of Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan, Türkiye launched the zero waste project to highlight the importance of eliminating waste in fighting the climate crisis.

The project has drawn international praise.

Last December, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on a zero waste initiative presented by Türkiye declaring March 30 as the International Day of Zero Waste.

'Waste is a killer'