Silvio Berlusconi, who was Italian prime minister four times, is in intensive care in a cardiac unit at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital, political sources have said.

Three sources from Berlusconi's Forza Italia party said on Wednesday he was in intensive care, and one of them confirmed Italian media reports that he was being treated in a cardiac unit.

Another of the sources said the situation was "under control".

San Raffaele Hospital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Berlusconi's Forza Italia party is part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition although he does not have a role in government.

Berlusconi, who made his fortune through his television channels before entering politics, had heart surgery in 2016 and has also had prostate cancer. He has been repeatedly admitted to the hospital over the past couple of years after contracting Covid-19 in 2020.

