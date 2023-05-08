Father-of-five S. Mamang Vaiphei hid in the jungle for three nights after a mob attacked his village in Manipur, the remote Indian state where ethnic violence has reportedly killed at least 54 people.

Around 23,000 people have fled the unrest which erupted last week in the hilly northeast state bordering Myanmar.

"The Meitei people first burnt down 26 or 27 houses," Mamang, now sleeping out in the open in an army camp with around 900 others bringing similar horror stories, told AFP.

"Then they came again and finished all 92 houses (in the village), ransacked the church , the school and whatever was left," the 54-year-old said, surrounded by exhausted and traumatised men, women and children.

The far-flung states of northeast India sandwiched between Bangladesh, China and Myanmar have long been a tinder box of tensions between different ethnic groups as well as a hotbed of separatism.

The latest clashes erupted last week between the majority Meitei people, who are mostly Hindu, living in and around the Manipur capital Imphal and the mainly Christian Kuki tribe of the hills.

The spark was a protest about plans to give the Meitei "Scheduled Tribe" status giving them, in a form of affirmative action, guaranteed quotas of government jobs and college admissions.

Violence erupted in Imphal and elsewhere with protestors setting fire to vehicles and buildings and according to villagers, Meitei mobs armed with guns and petrol cans then attacking Kuki settlements in the hills.

