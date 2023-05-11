Istanbul's iconic Maiden's Tower has reopened its doors to visitors after a two-year restoration.

The occasion was marked with a special light and laser show on Thursday evening, which featured one of the landmark’s legends: the love story between the Maiden's Tower and Galata Tower.

The renovation of the tower, whose history dates back to 410 BC, was carried out by Professor Dr Feridun Cili, Professor Dr Zeynep Ahunbay and the architect Han Tumertekin, who won the Aga Khan Architecture Award.

It will continue to serve as a memorial museum for visitors from near and far to come and view the city from the tower’s unique perspective.

Over the course of many years, numerous legends have added to the fame of the tower. Here’s a brief history of the landmark that has adorned the strait of Istanbul for centuries:

Construction of the tower

In 1110, Byzantine Emperor Alexius Comnenus built a wooden tower with a stone wall where the Maiden's Tower is today.

Following the Ottomans' conquest of Istanbul, the tower was demolished and replaced with a wooden building that was subsequently destroyed by an earthquake in 1509 and a fire in 1721.

In 1725, Istanbul's chief architect, Nevsehirli Damat Ibrahim Pasa, reconstructed the tower using stone. Later on, a glass kiosk and a lead-coated dome were installed.

After 1829, the tower was used as a quarantine station during the cholera epidemic, and in 1832 it was restored by Sultan Mahmud II. Sultan's signature was engraved on a marble slab by the renowned calligrapher Rakim Efendi.

Three main legends

There have been several legendary stories told about the tower but the most well-known Turkish legend goes:

An emperor adored his daughter greatly but a prophecy foretold that on her 18th birthday she would meet her demise from the bite of a poisonous snake.

To protect his daughter, the emperor built a tower in the middle of the sea, away from the mainland and therefore away from any snakes. She resided in her tower with her only visitor being her father.

On her 18th birthday, the emperor brought the princess a basket filled with exotic fruits, believing he had successfully averted the prophecy. But, an asp hidden among the fruits bit her, killing her in her father's arms.