Türkiye shares good relations with both the United States and Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Türkiye is friends with America and Russia and those who are spiteful towards us in the West," Erdogan said during a live broadcast with several Turkish television channels ahead of Sunday's presidential and parliamentary elections.

Erdogan's remarks came a day after Kemal Kilicdaroglu, joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance, on Thursday accused Russia of being behind video content allegedly discrediting candidates for the presidency in the upcoming May 14 elections.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday rejected accusations, saying there can be no question of any interference of Russia in the Turkish elections, and "those who spread such rumors are liars".

Russia values ties with Türkiye because it takes "a very responsible, sovereign and thoughtful position", he added.