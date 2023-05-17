US President Joe Biden is scrapping planned visits to Australia and Papua New Guinea after the G7 summit in Japan to instead focus on talks in Washington on the nation's debt limit, the White House said.

"President Biden will return to the United States on Sunday, following the completion of the G7 summit, in order to be back for meetings with Congressional leaders to ensure that Congress takes action by the deadline to avert a default," said spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement on Tuesday.

Biden will depart on Wednesday for Hiroshima, Japan for the summit.

"I'm postponing the Australia portion of the trip and my stop in Papua New Guinea in order to be back for the final negotiations with congressional leaders," Biden said at the start of a Jewish American Heritage Month event at the White House.

Jean-Pierre said Biden spoke to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier in the day to inform that he will be postponing his trip to Australia. He invited Albanese for an official state visit at a time to be agreed on by their teams.

During his visit to Australia, Biden had been scheduled to attend a meeting of the so-called Quad partnership comprising the US, Australia, India and Japan.