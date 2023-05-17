WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden scraps Australia, Papua New Guinea visit to focus on debt limit talks
The US president says he is postponing the portion of his trip in order to be back for final negotiations with congressional leaders.
Biden scraps Australia, Papua New Guinea visit to focus on debt limit talks
US President Joe Biden spoke to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier in the day to inform that he will be postponing his trip to Australia. / Photo: Reuters
May 17, 2023

US President Joe Biden is scrapping planned visits to Australia and Papua New Guinea after the G7 summit in Japan to instead focus on talks in Washington on the nation's debt limit, the White House said.

"President Biden will return to the United States on Sunday, following the completion of the G7 summit, in order to be back for meetings with Congressional leaders to ensure that Congress takes action by the deadline to avert a default," said spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement on Tuesday.

Biden will depart on Wednesday for Hiroshima, Japan for the summit.

"I'm postponing the Australia portion of the trip and my stop in Papua New Guinea in order to be back for the final negotiations with congressional leaders," Biden said at the start of a Jewish American Heritage Month event at the White House.

Jean-Pierre said Biden spoke to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier in the day to inform that he will be postponing his trip to Australia. He invited Albanese for an official state visit at a time to be agreed on by their teams.

RelatedUS heads for June 1 default if debt ceiling talks fail: Yellen

During his visit to Australia, Biden had been scheduled to attend a meeting of the so-called Quad partnership comprising the US, Australia, India and Japan.

Recommended

Biden's team also engaged with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape's team to inform them as well, according to the White House.

"The President has made clear that members of Congress from both parties and chambers must come together to prevent a default, as they have 78 times before. The President and his team will continue to work with the Congressional leadership to deliver a budget agreement that can reach the President’s desk," said the statement.

"Revitalising and reinvigorating our alliances and advancing partnerships like the Quad remains a key priority for the President. This is vital to our ability to advance our foreign policy goals and better promote global stability and prosperity," said the statement.

"We look forward to finding other ways to engage with Australia, the Quad, Papua New Guinea and the leaders of the Pacific Islands Forum in the coming year," it added.

After the latest negotiations ended without a breakthrough, Republican House speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters there was still "a lot of work to do" to break the high-stakes standoff with Biden over the borrowing limit.

RelatedBiden says default 'not an option' as talks on US debt limit fail
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine