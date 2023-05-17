Russia has urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to settle their differences diplomatically.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said there were cease-fire violations on May 11 and 12 on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Zakharova said that the situation has stabilised and called on the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides to refrain from actions that may lead to a further escalation of tensions.

"We believe that the resolution of all disputes should take place in the political and diplomatic sphere, by diplomatic methods, and we intend to contribute to this in every possible way, including during the trilateral meeting scheduled for May 19 in Moscow," she said.