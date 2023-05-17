WORLD
Russia urges Azerbaijan, Armenia to settle differences through diplomacy
Russian Foreign Ministry says it will hold separate meetings with both Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Moscow to contribute to the normalisation of relations between the two countries.
Russia says it believes the resolution of all disputes should take place in the political and diplomatic sphere. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 17, 2023

Russia has urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to settle their differences diplomatically.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said there were cease-fire violations on May 11 and 12 on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Zakharova said that the situation has stabilised and called on the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides to refrain from actions that may lead to a further escalation of tensions.

"We believe that the resolution of all disputes should take place in the political and diplomatic sphere, by diplomatic methods, and we intend to contribute to this in every possible way, including during the trilateral meeting scheduled for May 19 in Moscow," she said.

Zakharova noted that on May 19, trilateral and separate bilateral meetings between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will take place in Moscow.

"Separate Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations on a peace treaty will be held separately," she said.

"The foreign ministers will consider the prospects for normalisation of relations between Baku and Yerevan, taking into account the dynamic situation in the region."

Zakharova said she expects the contacts to contribute "to the search for mutually acceptable solutions and increasing trust between the parties."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
