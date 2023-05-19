Türkiye's first would-be space travellers, Alper Gezeravci and Tuva Cihangir Atasever, have opened up about their training in the US as well as their projects following the space programme, with one of them planning to establish a sustainable space ecosystem in his home country.

Last month, during a major technology event, Teknofest, in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Türkiye has selected Gezeravci and Atasever as the country's first space travellers, who would be sent into space in the last quarter of 2023.

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank also closely monitors their training at the Space Center Houston in Texas state.

Gezeravci, a Turkish Air Force pilot, told Anadolu Agency at the space centre that the process of applying for space travel was a coincidence.

The 42-year-old said he learned about the Turkish president's announcement after returning from a flight at midnight that the first Turkish person will be sent into space.

"The next morning, after seeing sections of the same content in the news again, I examined the detailed criteria of the Turkish Space Agency on its website." After considering that he met the criteria, Gezeravci said he decided to apply to the programme.

He did not share the good news that he had been selected for the task with anyone after receiving it from the Vice President of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye [TUBITAK], Ahmet Yozgatligil, due to confidentiality reasons, he said.

Gezeravci said the training continues at stations in different US states.

'A first in our history'

Pointing out that the space mission is scheduled to be carried out in the last quarter of this year, Gezeravci said a clear timetable will be available soon.

"We have a six-month period ahead of us. It's a six-month process with too much educational content, so we won't even know how fast the training period is passing," he said.

He said the space mission will be launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will remain in space for 14 days, with the experiments selected by TUBITAK being carried out during this training.

Expressing his excitement over being selected as one of Türkiye's first would-be space travellers, he said, "A first in our history."

Hailing Türkiye's "willpower," as a step that "will raise the self-confidence of a generation whose dreams have so far been limited to planes flying in the sky," he said the space programme "will carry the threshold of dreams to space beyond the visible sky."

"My expectation is that this first step we take will be a starting step in our history that we will be proud of from now on and that our country will take its deserved place as not only a participant but also a voice in larger space projects in the coming period," he added.