The Black Sea grain deal, which was set to expire May 18 but was extended for two months, is important to keep global food supplies flowing and stabilize markets for all customers, according to the World Food Programme (WFP).

"We don't see prices rising again and hitting the poorest people the hardest," the UN organization told Anadolu, underlining that the continuation of the initiative was good news for the entire world.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed the deal's extension earlier this week after talks with Kiev and Moscow.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed the initial agreement in Istanbul last July to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were halted after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

More than 30 million tons of grain hav e been transported by more than 950 ships as part of the deal.

The continuation of the deal is important for the uninterrupted operation of global food supply chains, especially for countries in need, said Eren Gunhan Ulusoy, director of the International Association of Operative Millers Eurasia.

There is an expectation of 787 million tons of grain production and 794 million tons of consumption for the 2023-24 season in the world, he told Anadolu.